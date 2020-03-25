Agencies Can Virtually Onboard New Employees During Coronavirus Pandemic

In an effort to continue federal hiring activities but observe social distancing recommendations, the Office of Personnel Management advised agencies to virtually or remotely onboard new employees.

“Agencies may elect to perform onboarding processes remotely, via visual inspection using remote electronic capabilities (e.g., Skype, FaceTime, etc.),” Michael Rigas, OPM’s acting director, wrote Tuesday in a new memo to agencies. “Agency HR directors should work with their respective agency chief information officers to determine the best options.”

Specifically, agencies should consider virtually offering the oath of office to new employees over Skype, FaceTime or another video platform.

