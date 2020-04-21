Agencies That Bought Cloud Services in Response to COVID-19 Need to Review Security Duties, Officials Say

Federal agencies that rushed into cloud services to allow telework during the novel coronavirus pandemic should ensure they know who bears the security burden, key federal officials said.

“We want to ensure that in these quick migrations that we’ve done, that we fully understand both the positives as well as some of the assumptions we’ve made about our security,” said Matthew Scholl, chief of the Computer Security Division in the Information Technology Laboratory at the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

