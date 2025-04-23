72.4 F
Cybersecurity

Ahold Delhaize USA Confirms Data Stolen in 2024 Cyberattack

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Ahold Delhaize USA, the parent company of several well-known American supermarket brands, has confirmed that data was stolen during a cyberattack that took place in the fall of 2024. The company shared an update on Thursday, revealing that hackers managed to extract files from internal business systems connected to the earlier security breach.

“Based on our investigation to date, we believe certain files were taken from some of our internal U.S. business systems in connection with the prior cybersecurity issue,” read the company’s statement.

Ahold Delhaize USA operates over 2,000 grocery stores across the country, including major names like Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant Food, and Hannaford. In November 2024, the company reported disruptions that impacted online grocery ordering and caused temporary website outages for some of its supermarket chains.

Read the rest of the story at The Cyber Express.

