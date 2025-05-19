73.9 F
Monday, May 19, 2025
Air Force General Delivers Stark Warning on China's Defense Capabilities

Antelope Valley leaders hear about China's aggressive modernization and war readiness efforts from Brig. Gen. Doug Wickert, 412th Test Wing commander. (Air Force photo by Mike Paoli)

Brig. Gen. Doug Wickert, 412th Test Wing commander, delivered a sobering assessment of China's growing military capabilities during a recent briefing to community leaders at Antelope Valley College.

Sponsored by Edwards Air Force Base Civilian-Military Support Group and the college, the event focused on the need for robust military-community partnerships in preparation for potential disruption of public services, including Beijing-sourced cyberattacks on critical infrastructure.

"We're dealing with some serious challenges overseas," said U.S. Rep. Vince Fong during opening remarks, citing collusion between China, Russia and Iran. "These are real threats. Making sure that Edwards Air Force Base is prepared and can continue to do the job they do … is critically important."

The full article can be found here.

