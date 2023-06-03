Air Force Lt. Gen. Timothy D. Haugh Nominated to Succeed Nakasone as Head of NSA, U.S. Cyber Command

Air Force Lt. Gen. Timothy D. Haugh has been nominated for appointment to the grade of general, with assignment as director of the National Security Agency, chief of the Central Security Service, and commander of U.S. Cyber Command

Haugh currently is serving as the Deputy Commander of U.S. Cyber Command. USCYBERCOM directs, synchronizes and coordinates cyberspace planning and operations to defend and advance national interests in collaboration with domestic and international partners. Prior to this assignment, Haugh served as Commander, Sixteenth Air Force; Commander, Air Forces Cyber, and Commander, Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, where he was responsible for more than 44,000 personnel conducting worldwide operations.

Haugh received his commission in 1991 as a distinguished graduate of the ROTC program at Lehigh University. He has served in a variety of intelligence and cyber command and staff assignments. The general has commanded at the squadron, group, wing, numbered air force, and joint levels and served on staffs at major command, agency and combatant command headquarters. Haugh’s previous joint general officer assignments include serving as the Commander, Cyber National Mission Force, and the Director of Intelligence, U.S. Cyber Command.

“I am delighted to congratulate Lieutenant General Timothy D. Haugh on his nomination to serve as the Commander of U.S. Cyber Command, the Director of the National Security Agency, and the Chief of the Central Security Service. Tim is an exemplary leader, and his experience over the years as a career signals intelligence officer – who currently serves as the Deputy Commander of U.S. Cyber Command – makes him a natural choice to take command. If confirmed, I have no doubt that he will serve our country with great distinction in one of the most challenging leadership positions within the Intelligence Community,” Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said in a statement.

“In addition to congratulating Tim, I also wish to thank General Paul Nakasone for his absolutely extraordinary leadership of NSA and Cyber Command over the last many years. Paul’s rare combination of mental acuity, integrity, devotion to service, commitment to his workforce, and kindness has been a great joy to watch and learn from over the time that I have had the great privilege to work with him. He will leave a lasting imprint that will continue to enrich the IC for many years to come,” Haines said.

“Once again, congratulations to Tim on his nomination and to Paul on his enduring accomplishments at NSA and Cyber Command. We look forward to a smooth leadership transition pending Tim’s confirmation.”