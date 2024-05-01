67.4 F
Air Force Opens Applications for Warrant Officer Jobs in Cyber, IT

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Airman Tyler Shipley, a cyber systems operations specialist with the 121st Air Refueling Wing, works on a computer at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio, on April 7, 2024. (Ivy Thomas/U.S. Air National Guard)

The Air Force on Thursday opened applications to join its first active duty warrant officer corps in nearly 45 years as the service seeks to ramp up its technical and operational expertise in cyber and information technology operations.

The new program will train a first cohort of up to 60 airmen as subject matter experts who will advise leaders and staff on technical needs while mentoring others.

They’ll staff two new career fields: warfighter communications and IT systems operations (17W), which will plan for, deploy and secure communication systems; and cyber effects and warfare operations (17Y), which will play a similar role in cyber operations, including across the military and interagency platforms.

Read the rest of the story at MSN, here.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

