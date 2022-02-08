44.2 F
Airport Services Provider Hit by Cyber Attack

By Homeland Security Today

Airport ground services and air cargo operator Swissport has been hit by a ransomware attack that disrupted some operations, it said on Friday.

On Thursday, 22 flights were delayed by up to 20 minutes at Zurich Airport, a spokesperson said, adding that the group could not yet provide figures on the impact of flights on Friday.

The attack began early on Thursday and affected a limited part of Swissport’s IT infrastructure, it said in a statement, adding that security teams had detected the attack promptly so that the impact was “largely mitigated”.

Read the full story at Reuters

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

