Airport Services Provider Hit by Cyber Attack

Airport ground services and air cargo operator Swissport has been hit by a ransomware attack that disrupted some operations, it said on Friday.

On Thursday, 22 flights were delayed by up to 20 minutes at Zurich Airport, a spokesperson said, adding that the group could not yet provide figures on the impact of flights on Friday.

The attack began early on Thursday and affected a limited part of Swissport’s IT infrastructure, it said in a statement, adding that security teams had detected the attack promptly so that the impact was “largely mitigated”.

Read the full story at Reuters