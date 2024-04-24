58.7 F
Cybersecurity

Alleged Cyberattack on Bureau van Dijk: U.S. Consumer Data Compromised

The threat actor claimed that the alleged attack on the Moody's Analytics subsidiary would likely be his last and bid farewell to the BreachForums community.

cyber attack

Threat actor USDoD (previously known as NetSec, ScarFace_TheOne, and Scarfac33) previously known for attacks against U.S. infrastructure and Airbus has claimed Bureau van Dijk as its latest victim. The threat actor also claimed that the alleged attack on Bureau van Dijk would likely be his last and seemed to bid farewell to the BreachForums community.

Bureau van Dijk, a leading business intelligence firm owned by Moody’s Analytics. The firm offers various consumer and private company intelligence-related products with a primary focus on sales, marketing, and customer support.

The firm is known to maintain country-specific databases and the threat actor was likely referring to the US variant of the consumer database. The two shared files combined together form about 11.7 million lines of sensitive data as mentioned in the post description on BreachForums.

Read the rest of the story at The Cyber Express, here.

