Amazon Seeks Trump Testimony in JEDI Cloud Lawsuit

Amazon Web Services has asked a federal court for permission to take testimony from President Donald Trump himself as part of its lawsuit over the Pentagon’s multibillion dollar JEDI Cloud contract.

According to court documents made public Monday morning, AWS is also seeking depositions from former Defense Secretary James Mattis, current Defense Secretary Mark Esper, DoD Chief Information Officer Dana Deasy, and the source selection officials who ultimately decided to award the contract to Microsoft.

In the filing — first filed with the Court of Federal Claims under seal on Jan. 17 — the company says the depositions are necessary to help support its claims that Trump exerted political influence over the award because of his alleged bias against Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos.

Read more at Federal News Network

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)