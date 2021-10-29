56.5 F
Amazon Strikes Deal With U.K. Spy Agencies to Host Top-Secret Material

By Homeland Security Today
The U.K.’s three spy agencies have contracted AWS, Amazon’s cloud computing arm, to host classified material in a deal aimed at boosting the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence for espionage. 

The procurement of a high-security cloud system has been championed by GCHQ, the U.K.’s signals intelligence body, and will be used by sister services MI5 and MI6, as well as other government departments such as the Ministry of Defence during joint operations. 

The contract is likely to ignite concerns over sovereignty given that a vast amount of the U.K.’s most secret data will be hosted by a single U.S. tech company. The agreement, estimated by industry experts to be worth £500m to £1bn over the next decade, was signed this year, according to four people familiar with the discussions. However, the details are closely guarded and were not intended to be made public.

Read the full story at the Financial Times

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

