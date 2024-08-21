American Firms Warn Against ‘Unprecedented’ Hong Kong Cyber Rules

U.S. firms have warned that proposed cyber regulations could grant the Hong Kong government unusual access to their computer systems, highlighting the latest challenge to Western tech giants in the city.

The Asia Internet Coalition, which includes Amazon.com, Alphabet’s Google and Meta Platforms, is among the bodies that have in recent weeks criticised new rules that officials say are designed to protect critical infrastructure from cyberattacks.

Critics argue the proposals give authorities overly broad powers that could threaten the integrity of service providers and rock confidence in the city’s digital economy. The local American Chamber of Commerce and Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce have also submitted letters over the proposed legislative framework to a public consultation.

Read the rest of the story at The Business Times.