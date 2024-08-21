54.2 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Cybersecurity

American Firms Warn Against ‘Unprecedented’ Hong Kong Cyber Rules

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

U.S. firms have warned that proposed cyber regulations could grant the Hong Kong government unusual access to their computer systems, highlighting the latest challenge to Western tech giants in the city.

The Asia Internet Coalition, which includes Amazon.com, Alphabet’s Google and Meta Platforms, is among the bodies that have in recent weeks criticised new rules that officials say are designed to protect critical infrastructure from cyberattacks.

Critics argue the proposals give authorities overly broad powers that could threaten the integrity of service providers and rock confidence in the city’s digital economy. The local American Chamber of Commerce and Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce have also submitted letters over the proposed legislative framework to a public consultation.

Read the rest of the story at The Business Times.

Previous article
South Korea, U.S. Kick Off Annual Drills Over North’s Military, Cyber Threats
Next article
Iran is Trying to Interfere in U.S. Election, Including Hacking Campaigns: Intel Agencies
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals