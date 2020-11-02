An Overview of Threat Actor UNC1945

Through Mandiant investigation of intrusions between February 2018 and September 2020, the FLARE Advanced Practices team observed a group we track as UNC1945 compromise telecommunications companies and operate against a tailored set of targets within the financial and professional consulting industries by leveraging access to third-party networks (see this blog post for an in-depth description of “UNC” groups).

UNC1945 targeted Oracle Solaris operating systems, utilized several tools and utilities against Windows and Linux operating systems, loaded and operated custom virtual machines, and employed techniques to evade detection. UNC1945 demonstrated access to exploits, tools and malware for multiple operating systems, a disciplined interest in covering or manipulating their activity, and displayed advanced technical abilities during interactive operations.

Mandiant discovered and reported to Oracle CVE-2020-14871, which was addressed in Oracle’s October 2020 Critical Patch Update. Mandiant recommends staying current on all current patch updates to ensure a high security posture. We will discuss this vulnerability in greater detail in a follow up blog post.

