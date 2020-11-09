Analysts See ‘First Glimmers of Sustained Growth’ in Under-30 Federal IT Workforce

The federal IT workforce remains a much older crowd than most experts and officials would like. But the latest workforce data shows early signs of reversing an ever-growing gap in the number of younger IT employees joining the federal government over the last decade.

During the Federal IT Management and Budget section of the Professional Services Council’s annual Vision Federal Market Forecast event held Monday, Steve Vetter, federal strategist and senior solution executive at CISCO, noted the federal IT workforce still trends older.

Read more at NextGov

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)