Cybersecurity

APT31: the Chinese Hacking Group Behind Global Cyberespionage Campaign

Closeup of keys on a computer keyboard, with one bearing the Chinese flag colors and a label for hacking.
(iStock Photo)

The United States and Britain filed charges and imposed sanctions on a company and individuals tied to a Chinese state-backed hacking group named APT31 that they allege engaged in a sweeping cyber espionage campaign.

This group was allegedly run by China’s Ministry of State Security and targeted millions of people, mostly in the U.S. and Britain, for more than a decade including officials, lawmakers, activists, academics and journalists, and firms ranging from defence contractors to a U.S. smartphone maker.

China has denied the charges.

Read the rest of the story at Reuters, here.

