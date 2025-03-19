69.5 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Cybersecurity

Army Cyber Command Leaders Get Hands-on Look at Project Convergence-Capstone 5

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, commanding general of U.S. Army Cyber Command, gets a look at advanced battlefield technology during the Army's Project Convergence-Capstone 5 experimentation exercise at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., March 14, 2025. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Garrett)

Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) leadership and units are supporting the Army’s Project Convergence-Capstone 5 (PC-C5) experimentation exercise, now ongoing at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif.

ARCYBER’s commanding general Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, and senior enlisted leader Command Sgt. Maj. Jebin Heyse joined other senior Army leaders for briefings and a hands-on look at some of the advanced capabilities being tested at PC-C5 during a visit to the exercise March 14, 2025.

U.S. Army Cyber Command is the U.S. military’s premiere data-centric force informing and enabling Army joint force commanders to achieve information advantage throughout the spectrum of competition in a highly contested, multi-domain environment.

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
U.S. Cyber Command Hosts Reserve Cyber and SIGINT Summit to Strengthen National Security
Next article
FCC Establishes New Council on National Security to Tackle China’s Cyber Threat
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals