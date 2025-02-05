35.9 F
Cybersecurity

As DOGE Teams Plug Into Federal Networks, Cybersecurity Risks Could Be Huge, Experts Say

Elon Musk at an event in Brazil in May 2022. (Photo: Ministério das Comunicações via Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

The unbridled access that Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) workers reportedly have to federal networks poses grave cybersecurity risks, several experts told Recorded Future News on Monday.

Allowing employees to plug computers with unknown security controls into the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) network could give a foreign adversary a fresh way to breach the system and obtain sensitive data, including information from federal employees’ background checks and security clearance records, they said.

DOGE workers’ access to the Department of Treasury’s payments system also threatens national security, the experts said, because it includes details of payments to intelligence contractors or highly personal data about national security officials.

Read the rest of the story at The Record.

