AttackIQ Launches New Informed Defenders Executive Council to Share Expertise and Improve Cybersecurity Effectiveness

Attack IQ announced the launch of the Informed Defenders Executive Council. Comprising cybersecurity and technology leaders from eight different industries, the Council will share transformational technologies, organizational skills, and defense best practices with the goal of improving overall security program effectiveness and efficiency. The group convened for the first time on October 29, 2020.

“Cybersecurity is a board-level issue,” said Informed Defenders member, board advisor and former CIO Virginia Gambale. “It presents both a top business risk, as well as a top business opportunity. I’m looking forward to sharing best practices and lessons learned with this exceptional group of industry leaders on how we can elevate the impact of information security on the business by derisking blind spots, leveraging new technical capabilities, and upskilling our teams.”

“As cybersecurity is a significant and growing concern for all organizations, I’m looking forward to connecting with my peers on the Informed Defenders Council to help the cyber community better address the challenges we’re up against,” said Marlys Rodgers, CISO at CSAA Insurance Group.

“Giving back to the cyber community at large is one of the core tenets of our culture at AttackIQ,” said Brett Galloway, CEO of AttackIQ. “The Informed Defenders Council was created to enable a platform for sharing expertise and experience across industries. We’ll learn from each other, and these learnings will directly influence our innovation in security optimization and how we help teams improve their security posture.”

There are 16 inaugural members of the Informed Defenders Council, who are recognized leaders across banking, technology, insurance, business services, government services, food and beverage, airline, video gaming, pharmaceutical, and investment industries:

Aimee Barricelli, CISO at Webster Bank

John Cramb, Head of Offensive Security at Dropbox

Virginia Gambale, Board Advisor and former CIO

Dan Hay, CISO at King

Paul Haywood, Group CISO at Bupa

Rob Hornbuckle, CISO at Allegiant Air

Gabe Lawrence, General Manager of Cybersecurity Protection at Toyota

Brian Neely, CIO/CTO at American Systems

Adrian Peters, CISO at Vista Equity Partners

Marlys Rodgers, CISO at CSAA Insurance Group

Tim Rohrbaugh, CISO at Jetblue

Brad Schaufenbuel, CISO at Paychex

James Trainor, SVP of Aon Cyber Solutions

Chris Kennedy, CISO at AttackIQ

Brett Galloway, CEO at AttackIQ

Carl Wright, CCO at AttackIQ

The initial goals of the Informed Defenders Council are to:

increase knowledge on how strategic cybersecurity technologies, practices and partnerships can improve overall program effectiveness and efficiency define productivity-enhancing best practices to improve team performance influence innovation that will deliver the insights needed by cybersecurity and risk leaders to maximize investments and report to Boards and Audit Committees

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)