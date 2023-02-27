Australia Releases Discussion Paper to Shape Cybersecurity Strategy

The Australian government has released a discussion paper to inform its work on the 2023-2030 Australian Cyber Security Strategy.

Australia is developing cyber security policy and initiatives under four key areas: a secure economy and thriving cyber ecosystem; a secure and resilient critical infrastructure and government sector; a sovereign and assured capability to counter cyber threats; and a trusted and influential global cyber leader, working in partnership with neighbors to lift cyber security and build a cyber resilient region.

According to the Australian Cyber Security Centre’s 2021-22 Threat Report, one cyber threat incident is reported on average every seven minutes with over 76,000 cybercrime reports in 2021-22.

In addition to the four core policy areas, the paper notes that there are a range of other areas where potential policy options to enhance cyber resilience could be considered in the Strategy. These include improving public-private mechanisms for cyber threat sharing and blocking, national frameworks to respond to major cyber incidents, and attracting investment in cybersecurity and other critical technologies.

The paper also encourages comment on legislative or regulatory reforms such as whether ransom payments should be prohibited, multilateral partnerships, international standards, information sharing with industry, and the cybersecurity workforce.

The government is seeking public comment on the paper via a webform. Submissions close on April 15, 2023.

Read the full paper at the Department of Home Affairs