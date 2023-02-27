51.8 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, February 27, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurity

Australia Releases Discussion Paper to Shape Cybersecurity Strategy

The paper encourages comment on legislative or regulatory reforms such as whether ransom payments should be prohibited, multilateral partnerships, international standards, information sharing with industry, and the cybersecurity workforce.

By Kylie Bielby

The Australian government has released a discussion paper to inform its work on the 2023-2030 Australian Cyber Security Strategy.

Australia is developing cyber security policy and initiatives under four key areas: a secure economy and thriving cyber ecosystem; a secure and resilient critical infrastructure and government sector; a sovereign and assured capability to counter cyber threats; and a trusted and influential global cyber leader, working in partnership with neighbors to lift cyber security and build a cyber resilient region.

According to the Australian Cyber Security Centre’s 2021-22 Threat Report, one cyber threat incident is reported on average every seven minutes with over 76,000 cybercrime reports in 2021-22.

In addition to the four core policy areas, the paper notes that there are a range of other areas where potential policy options to enhance cyber resilience could be considered in the Strategy. These include improving public-private mechanisms for cyber threat sharing and blocking, national frameworks to respond to major cyber incidents, and attracting investment in cybersecurity and other critical technologies.

The paper also encourages comment on legislative or regulatory reforms such as whether ransom payments should be prohibited, multilateral partnerships, international standards, information sharing with industry, and the cybersecurity workforce.

The government is seeking public comment on the paper via a webform. Submissions close on April 15, 2023.

Read the full paper at the Department of Home Affairs

Previous articleEnergy Department Announces $48 Million to Improve Reliability and Resiliency of America’s Power Grid
Next articleINSA Selects CACI’s Todd Probert to Board of Directors
Kylie Bielby
Kylie Bielby has more than 20 years' experience in reporting and editing a wide range of security topics, covering geopolitical and policy analysis to international and country-specific trends and events. Before joining GTSC's Homeland Security Today staff, she was an editor and contributor for Jane's, and a columnist and managing editor for security and counter-terror publications.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals