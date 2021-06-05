Australia’s Cybersecurity Agency Averted More Attacks by Hackers Who Crippled Nine

Australia’s cybersecurity agency was able to alert two other organizations they were targeted by the same ransomware attackers who crippled Nine Entertainment thanks to the agency’s “classified” powers.

Nine’s TV programming and print production were thrown into disarray in March when the media giant was hit by a ransomware attack that locked staff out of emails, internet access and print production systems.

The director general of the Australian Signals Directorate, Rachel Noble, has told a Senate estimates hearing that assisting Nine allowed the ASD to avert two other planned attacks.

