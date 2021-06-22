Axiad Announces Technology Partnership with Ping Identity

Axiad, a provider of cloud-based passwordless authentication and secure interactions for users and machines, today announced a technology partnership with Ping Identity, the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, to help customers seamlessly manage their complex and diverse credentialing needs. Customers can now extend their Ping identity and access management solution with Axiad PKI to secure not just users but the growing number of machines, devices, and online interactions on their networks.

Over the past year, the rapid move to the cloud and increased digitization have made digital trust essential for businesses to operate. IT leaders need to secure their identity spectrum with strong authentication for their users, machines such as mobile devices, servers, Wi-Fi routers, etc., and digital interactions such as email and document signing. To manage these technologies and secure their digital business transformation, organizations must take a user-centric, identity-first approach to manage these technologies and secure their digital business transformation.

By integrating Ping Identity and Axiad, customers now have the ability to strengthen their IAM infrastructure with the broadest set of MFA options powered by a cloud-based Certificate Authority. These solutions can be easily deployed and managed on the Axiad Cloud platform, enabling businesses to authenticate all their identities – whether they’re users, machines, or interactions – on their network with a turnkey solution.

“Ping Identity’s partnership with Axiad addresses customers’ long-standing PKI challenges,” said Matt Bates, senior partner alliances manager at Ping Identity. “The integration of the SMARTidentity solution and its certificate-based services with Ping Identity’s leading IAM solutions is critical for today’s digital business.”

