Banjo CEO Steps Down as Fallout from Revelations of Past Ties to KKK Continues

Embattled event detection tech firm Banjo announced Friday that the company’s current CEO and founder, Damien Patton, has resigned and the company will transition to a new leadership team with current Chief Technology Officer Justin R. Lindsey taking over the top position.

“I’m deeply honored to have worked alongside the Banjo team and am proud of all we have accomplished thus far,” Patton said in a statement. “I am confident Banjo’s greatest days are still ahead, and will do everything in my power to ensure our mission succeeds. However, under the current circumstances, I believe Banjo’s best path forward is under different leadership.”

Lindsey has been with the company for nine months and will be assuming his new responsibilities immediately.

