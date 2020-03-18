Barr Urges DOJ to Prioritize Prosecuting Coronavirus Scammers

Scammers who have been taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic by spreading COVID-19-themed spearphishing emails have caught the attention of the Department of Justice.

In a memo sent to all U.S. attorneys Monday, Attorney General William Barr prioritized prosecuting cybercriminals seeking to exploit fears about the coronavirus.

“The pandemic is dangerous enough without wrongdoers seeking to profit from public panic and this sort of conduct cannot be tolerated,” Barr said in the memo, which CyberScoop has obtained.

