The Lindsay Municipal Hospital cyberattack has been claimed by the BianLian ransomware group. This nefarious organization, known for its disruptive tactics, allegedly breached the security measures of the hospital’s system, adding another institution to its list of targets within the United States.

Accompanying their hospital cyberattack claims were brief insights into the Lindsay Municipal Hospital’s profile and its history of service to the Lindsay community and its surrounding areas.

The hospital, boasting a 26-bed acute care facility, also housed a Level IV emergency department, a full-service laboratory, and a radiology department offering essential services such as x-rays, ultrasounds, and CT scans.

