The U.S. administration announced on Monday initiatives to enhance cybersecurity measures, aimed at strengthening the protection of Americans’ access to healthcare. The move comes after recent cyberattacks on the nation’s healthcare system, emphasizing the increased vulnerability of hospitals and payment systems. The federal move works to ‘relentlessly’ improve the resilience of the healthcare sector to cyberattacks. Many healthcare companies are private sector owned and operated, so private sector uptake and partnership are key to meaningful improvements in the sector’s ability to withstand attacks.

The move by the Biden administration comes as cyberattacks against the American healthcare system rose 128% from 2022 to 2023. These cyberattacks have significantly disrupted healthcare providers, with one attack on a crucial payment system causing urgent funding issues, and another forcing some hospitals to redirect patient care. The lengthy resolution process for these disruptions often delays access to necessary healthcare services and payment systems.

In February and March this year, the U.S. experienced one of the most significant healthcare-related cyberattacks to date. During the attack, providers reported that one out of every three healthcare claims in the country were impacted, leading to disruptions in timely payment to healthcare providers.

Read the rest of the story at Industrial Cyber.