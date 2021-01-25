(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

Biden’s Peloton Bike May Pose a Cybersecurity Risk, Experts Warn

Joe Biden’s fitness regime may potentially cause an unexpected headache for security services charged with keeping the new president safe in the White House, with his Peloton exercise bike viewed by some as a potential cybersecurity risk.

At home in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden is reported to start each day with a workout in a gym equipped with weights, treadmill, and the Peloton bike. Peloton combines a stationary exercise bike with an interactive tablet that allows the rider to take part in group training sessions remotely. Already gaining traction before the coronavirus pandemic, stay-at-home orders and social distancing have led to a surge in the product’s popularity among those unable to get to their regular gym.

However, as well as watching an instructor, participants in the classes are also on view – meaning the tablet comes equipped with a webcam and a microphone, which will be in a sensitive area of the White House.

Read the full story at The Guardian

