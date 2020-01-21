Bipartisan Group of Senators Introduces Legislation to Boost State Cybersecurity Leadership

A bipartisan group of senators on Friday introduced legislation that would establish a federally funded program to put in place state cybersecurity leaders nationwide, increasing the ability of states to respond to cyberattacks.

The Cybersecurity State Coordinator Act would create a federal program named after the bill that would ensure every state has a cybersecurity coordinator, with this person responsible for working with all levels of government to prepare for, prevent and respond to cyberattacks.

The program would be housed within the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, an agency that works closely with state and local governments on issues including defending against cyber threats to elections.

Read more at The Hill

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)