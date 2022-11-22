Bipartisan Policy Center Announces Inaugural Cybersecurity Working Group

The Bipartisan Policy Center has announced the formation of its inaugural cybersecurity working group, a convening of security and privacy leaders from the public and private sectors. The group is underway debating and identifying the most pressing risks in cybersecurity facing business, government, and society and will release its findings to the public in January 2023.

“Today’s cybersecurity challenges know no boundaries. It impacts every level of society, which is why we’ve brought these diverse leaders together,” said Tom Romanoff, director of the Technology Project for the Bipartisan Policy Center. “This group understands what it takes in order to drive action in the boardroom, the halls of Congress, state capitals, and beyond.”

“Risk is both evolving and accelerating, and it’s clear that maintaining the status quo in cybersecurity is untenable,” said Jamil Farshchi, EVP and chief information security officer of Equifax. “Our aim is to provide clarity—to both policymakers and executives—on the most consequential and likely risks that need to be addressed.”

The group is co-chaired by Tom Romanoff, Director of the Technology Project for the Bipartisan Policy Center, and Jamil Farshchi, EVP and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of Equifax and a Strategic Engagement Advisor to the FBI. Members include:

Christopher Painter, Former Cybersecurity Leader at the U.S. Department of State, Department of Justice, and the White House

Craig Froelich, CISO of Bank of America

Hon. Jim Langevin, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives and Chair of the Subcommittee on Cyber, Innovative Technologies, and Information Systems

Hon. Mark Brnovich, Attorney General of the State of Arizona

Hon. Sean Reyes, Attorney General of the State of Utah

Jeremy Grant, Coordinator of the Better Identity Coalition and former Senior Executive Advisor for NIST

Jerry Davis, VP, Senior Security Advisor, PG&E and Board Member Cybersecurity Safety Review Board (CSRB), CISA

Jules Polonetsky, CEO of the Future of Privacy Forum

Noopur Davis, EVP and Chief Information Security and Product Privacy Officer of Comcast

Phil Venables, CISO of Google Cloud

RADM (Ret) Mark Montgomery, Executive Director of Cyberspace Solarium Commission 2.0.

Read more at The Bipartisan Policy Center