Boston Public Library Victim of Cyber Attack

The Boston Public Library is experiencing a systemwide technical outage due to a cybersecurity attack that started on Wednesday morning and has continued into Friday afternoon.

Due to the attack, all public computers, printing services, and online resources were paused and are still down. All systems affected by the cybersecurity attack were taken offline immediately.

At the moment, there is currently no evidence that sensitive employee or patron data has been disclosed.

