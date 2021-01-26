Breaking Down Joe Biden’s $10B Cybersecurity ‘Down Payment’

President Joe Biden laid out a series of cybersecurity initiatives last week at his inauguration, including earmarking $10 billion for various cybersecurity defense initiatives. Those included hiring key security personnel to support for the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

The significance of this strategy is considered paramount, with the U.S. government reeling on the heels of the SolarWinds cyberattack. And, while Tom Kellermann, head of cybersecurity strategy for VMware Carbon Black, applauds Biden’s plan, he stressed that it should merely be considered a “down payment” toward a much larger sum needed to invest in digital security.

“That number should probably be about $100 billion over time,” said Kellermann. “And I hope that there’s a classified cybersecurity spend, that exceeds that in a classified… military appropriation budget.”

