Britain’s International Mail Service Hit by Cyber Attack, Russian Ransomware Suspected

By Homeland Security Today

Severe disruption to the U.K’s overseas postal deliveries has been caused by ransomware linked to Russian criminals, the BBC has been told. The cyber attack has affected the computer systems Royal Mail uses to despatch deliveries abroad.

Royal Mail’s latest advice is for people not to try to send international letters and parcels until the issue is resolved.

Ransomware is malicious computer software that encrypts data and locks up systems. The ransomware used in the attack is “Lockbit”, according to a source close to the investigation.

Read the full story at the BBC

