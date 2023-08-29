75.9 F
Britain’s Metropolitan Police Hit by Data Breach

The Metropolitan Police Service (Met) in London, U.K. said on Saturday that officer information has been subject to a data breach.

“We have been made aware of unauthorized access to the IT system of a Met supplier,” the police service said in a statement. “We have been working with the company and understand that their security breach does include Metropolitan Police data.”

The statement continues that the supplier had access to names, ranks, photos, vetting levels and pay numbers for officers and staff, but that the company did not hold personal information such as addresses, phone numbers or financial details.

The Met has reported the matter to the National Crime Agency and the Information Commissioner’s Office. Additional security measures have been taken by the police service.

