Buffalo Police Detective One of Two Men Charged for Buying Stolen Account Credentials on Illicit Online Marketplace

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Tuesday that Terrance Michael Ciszek a/k/a DrMonster, 33, and Corey Robert Dodge a/k/a Cakesbaylor, 41, both of Buffalo, NY, were charged in separate complaints with possessing 15 or more unauthorized access devices. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles M. Kruly, who is handling the cases, stated that since August 2018, the FBI has been investigating an illicit online marketplace known as Genesis Market, whose operators compile stolen data, such as computer and mobile device identifiers, email addresses, usernames, and passwords, from malware-infected computers around the globe and package it for sale on the market. Purchases made through Genesis Market are conducted using virtual currency, such as bitcoin.

According to the complaint against defendant Ciszek, a Buffalo Police Detective, between March 16 and July 29, 2020, he purchased 11 packages on Genesis Market that included 194 stolen account credentials. Investigators also determined that Ciszek had bitcoin wallet addresses associated with UniCC, a dark web carding website. Carding websites are illicit marketplaces and/or forums used to share stolen credit card data and discuss techniques for obtaining credit card data, validating it, and using it for criminal activity.

According to the complaint against Dodge, between March 26, 2020, and May 30, 2021, he purchased 14 packages on Genesis Market, that included approximately 8,586 stolen account credentials. The stolen credentials included accounts for Paypal, Tracfone, eBay, Amazon, FedEx, Etsy, Walmart, Chase, Venmo, and eTrade.

Ciszek and Dodge made an initial appearance Tuesday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and were released on conditions. Defendant Ciszek has been suspended with pay by the Buffalo Police Department pending further internal investigation.

Read more at the Justice Department