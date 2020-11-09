(DoD photo by Master Sgt. Ken Hammond, U.S. Air Force.)

Bug Hunter Wins ‘Researcher of the Month’ Award for DOD Account Takeover Bug

The US Department of Defense has fixed a severe vulnerability impacting its internal network that would have allowed threat actors to hijack DOD accounts just by modifying a few parameters in web requests sent to DOD servers.

The vulnerability was discovered by Jeff Steinburg, a security researcher at US security firm Silent Breach, and privately reported and patched via the DOD’s Vulnerability Disclosure Program (VDP).

The issue received a severity rating of “Critical (9 ~ 10)” because the bug required minimal technical skills to exploit and hijack any DOD account of the attacker’s choosing.

