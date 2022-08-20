Canada Announces Funding to Protect Against the Quantum Cyber Threat

From electronic espionage to ransomware, the threats to Canadians from malicious cyber activity – including cyber attacks – are greater than ever. In the future this will also include the quantum threat, whereby quantum computers will be able to easily hack through much of the existing encryption that people rely on today. Given the significant risk that it poses, the Government of Canada is redoubling efforts to protect Canadians from the quantum threat.

The Minister of Public Safety, the Honorable Marco Mendicino, has announced federal support for Canada’s cyber defenses. Quantum-Safe Canada will receive $675,000 for their project Laying the Foundations for a Quantum-Safe Canada, which raises awareness and preparedness of the quantum threat. This funding is made available under the Cyber Security Cooperation Program.

Quantum-Safe Canada is a not-for-profit organization established to drive efforts to prepare for and respond to the quantum threat to encryption and cybersecurity, and to grasp the opportunities that exist in properly managing that threat.

The project will help strengthen Canada’s ability to prepare for and respond to the quantum threat; coordinating research, technology, tools and training. The project will also ensure that those charged with protecting the systems that Canadians rely on have knowledge and skills they need in the era of quantum computers.

The Cyber Security Cooperation Program supports projects under the Government of Canada’s National Cyber Security Strategy. It is also a key element of the government’s broader plan to bolster Canada’s cybersecurity. This is led by Bill C-26, which will protect Canadians and increase cybersecurity across the financial, telecommunications, energy and transportation sectors.

Public Safety Canada is currently holding public consultations to help renew the National Cyber Security Strategy.

Read more at Public Safety Canada