Canada Announces Investment in Agriculture Cybersecurity

Canada’s Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Bill Blair, has announced over CA$500,000 over four years to the Community Safety Knowledge Alliance for its Cyber Security Capacity in Canadian Agriculture project. This funding is made available under the Cyber Security Cooperation Program.

This project will contribute to enhancing agricultural critical infrastructure protection in Canada. They will achieve this by assessing the cybersecurity capacity of the Canadian agricultural sector and engaging with Canadian farm operators and other stakeholders to promote awareness and develop resources related to cybersecurity of farming operations.

The Community Safety Knowledge Alliance is a non-profit corporation that mobilizes, integrates, and facilitates research and new knowledge development on community safety and wellbeing. It works with academia, government, research and technology organizations, industry and community agencies to achieve its goals and mission.

“The rapidly evolving cyber threat environment within which Canada’s agricultural sector operates is outpacing the abilities of many farm and other agricultural operations to adapt and respond. This initiative will help better understand and support the sector in closing critical gaps. This will go a long way in protecting this vital segment of our economy – and the livelihoods and well-being of so many families,” said Cal Corley, Chief Executive Officer, Community Safety Knowledge Alliance.

The Cyber Security Cooperation Program was launched in August 2019 under the National Cyber Security Strategy, and has $10.3 million in available funding over 5 years with $4.2 million available from 2021-2024.

Read more at Public Safety Canada

