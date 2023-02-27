Canada Announces New Funding for Research Projects to Enhance Cybersecurity

Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, has announced new funding for two innovative cybersecurity projects at the Université de Sherbrooke. Supported by $1.9 million in federal funding from the Cyber Security Cooperation Program, they will help keep Canadians safe online.

From electronic espionage to ransomware, the threats to Canadians from malicious cyber activity are greater than ever. That’s why the Government of Canada is taking action to protect Canadians and the electronic infrastructure they rely on. This includes close collaboration with industry and academia to leverage everyone’s strengths.

Both Université de Sherbrooke projects will enhance critical infrastructure protection in Canada. The first, Evaluation of the resilience of an electrical redistributor in an Industry 4.0 context, focuses on protection of the electrical grid, particularly smaller electricity providers. The second, Security in the Industrial Internet of Things in a context of 5G connectivity and edge processing focuses on cybersecurity in the integration of service providers in a 5G wireless environment.

The two projects are managed by the Université de Sherbrooke’s cybersecurity hub, which brings together researchers and graduate students from multiple faculties. The hub integrates key concepts in engineering, computer science, law, management and applied policy to the study of cyber security.

“This project is a perfect example of the Université de Sherbrooke’s interest in partnering with the private sector and the government in order to contribute to innovative solutions while offering a first-rate experiential learning environment for our student community,” said Vincent Aimez, Vice President, Value Development and Partnerships at the university. “In this particular case, over 50 students, under the supervision of 11 faculty members from five faculties, will take part in the project.”

The Cyber Security Cooperation Program was launched in August 2019 under the National Cyber Security Strategy. Through the program, $10.3 million in funding has been allocated to support projects that contribute to positioning Canada as a global leader in cybersecurity.

