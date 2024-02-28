Canadian authorities on Monday were scrambling to respond to cyberattacks targeting the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Global Affairs Canada.

The attack on RCMP’s network was disclosed on Friday but, as of Monday, the RCMP was still “actively managing a cyber event,” an RCMP spokesperson told SecurityWeek.

The RCMP did not share details on the nature and extent of the attack, saying that it was working with partner Canadian government agencies “to continue assessing the breadth and scope of the security breach and hold those responsible accountable.”

