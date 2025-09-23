spot_img
Candice Frost Joins Parsons Corporation as Senior Director of Cyber Warfare Business Development

Parsons Corporation has appointed retired U.S. Army Colonel Candice Frost as Senior Director of Cyber Warfare Business Development, underscoring the company’s commitment to advancing capabilities in national security and cyber operations.

Frost brings more than 25 years of military service, retiring in 2023 after commanding the Joint Intelligence Operations Center at U.S. Cyber Command. Throughout her career, she held key leadership roles in intelligence and cyber operations.

At Parsons, Frost will lead business development initiatives within the Cyber and National Operations sector, working across teams to expand growth opportunities and strengthen customer partnerships. In addition to her corporate role, she serves as an adjunct professor in Georgetown University’s Security Studies Program, is a board member of AFCEA DC, and serves as Vice Chair of INSA’s Cyber Council. She earned her commission from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

