MGM Resorts International is suing the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to block a probe into the impact on data security of the dramatic hack that hobbled the casino operator last year.

In a lawsuit filed on Monday, opens new tab in federal court Washington, MGM said it was seeking quash the FTC’s demands for information because the operator was not a financial institution and therefore was not subject to FTC rules governing consumer financial data.

The lawsuit also argued that, because FTC Commissioner Lina Khan was reportedly checking in to an MGM hotel, opens new tab when the hack knocked out its systems, she was personally involved in the matter and should recuse herself.

