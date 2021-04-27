CBP and WBO Issue Joint Statement on Enhanced Supply Chain Security

U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the World Business Alliance for Secure Commerce Organization (WBO) issued a joint statement today affirming their shared commitment to enhance supply chain security.

In the joint statement, CBP and WBO expressed their intent to collaborate on implementing a nine-point action plan that calls for, among other measures:

Enhanced information sharing;

Joint training and outreach on supply chain security;

Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (CTPAT) recognition for WBO certified supply chain partners that successfully complete a CBP validation process; and

The creation of new public-private committees to oversee supply chain security and maritime/port security efforts.

“For the past quarter century, CBP and the WBO have worked together to secure global supply chains while facilitating lawful trade,” said CBP Deputy Commissioner Robert E. Perez. “Today’s joint statement will take that partnership to the next level, strengthening our mutual efforts to ensure robust supply chain security practices, promote a level playing field for legitimate businesses, and protect consumer health and safety.”

“The World BASC Organization is proud that our BASC program was the first customs-business alliance focused on supply chain security,” said Fermin Cuza, International President of the WBO. “We believe that today’s joint statement will help institutionalize our 25-year working relationship and expand our cooperation efforts internationally beyond Latin America and the Caribbean to include new and evolving threats to the global supply chain.”

The increasing size and complexity of global supply chains present challenges for customs agencies and the trade community. CBP and the WBO recognize that vigorous public-private sector cooperation is essential to fostering a global supply chain that can withstand evolving threats, such as the trafficking of deadly narcotics, counterfeit goods, and dual use technologies.

The WBO is a not-for-profit, member-led organization whose mission is to create a security culture among its membership and their business partners by implementing security management systems and robust security policies, procedures, and practices throughout the international supply chain. Established in 1996, the WBO has grown to include 3,500 member companies throughout the supply chain, with 25 chapters in 11 countries. The WBO has cooperation agreements with the World Customs Organization, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and the International Chamber of Commerce, as well as various customs administrations in the Americas.

CBP works closely with the WBO and other business community partners as part of the agency’s multi-layered approach to supply chain security. That approach also includes the CTPAT program, a voluntary, public-private partnership through which members of the trade community cooperate with CBP to protect the supply chain, identify security gaps, and implement specific security measures and best practices. By meeting stringent supply chain security requirements, CTPAT members enjoy benefits including risk mitigation and shorter wait times at U.S. borders. Since its inception in 2001, CTPAT has grown to include more than 11,400 certified partners throughout the trade community.

