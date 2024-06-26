93.7 F
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Cybersecurity

CDK Global Restoring Systems Following Cyber Hack

CDK Global are working to restore systems used by 15,000+ retail locations after cyberattack.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Retail technology and software provider CDK Global has begun work to restore systems used by over 15,000 retail locations across North America, the company said in a statement on Sunday, adding that it expects the process to take “several days.”

“We are continuing to actively engage with our customers and provide them with alternate ways to conduct business,” CDK said in an emailed statement.

Last week, a dealer who received a letter from CDK said the company informed him it could take several more days to get the systems up and running.

