spot_img
49.3 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, October 22, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Cybersecurity

China Accuses U.S. of Cyberattack on National Time Center

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

China has accused the U.S. National Security Agency of carrying out cyberattacks on its national time center, saying any damage to related facilities could have disrupted network communications, financial systems and power supply.

The Ministry of State Security alleged that the U.S. agency had exploited vulnerabilities in the messaging services of a foreign mobile phone brand to steal sensitive information from devices of the National Time Service Center’s staff in 2022. It did not specify the brand.

The U.S. agency also used 42 types of “special cyberattack weapons” to target the center’s multiple internal network systems and attempted to infiltrate a key timing system between 2023 and 2024, it said in a post on WeChat, a Chinese social media platform.

Read the rest of the story at abc News.

Previous article
Hackers Say They Have Personal Data of Thousands of NSA and Other Government Officials
Next article
Chendra Conklin Takes Contracts Management Post at Lockheed Martin

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES