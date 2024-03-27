45.2 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Cybersecurity

China Bans Intel and Amd Processors in Government Computers

It's also blocking Microsoft Windows and database products from foreign companies.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

China has introduced guidelines that bar the the use of US processors from AMD and Intel in government computers and servers, The Financial Times has reported. The new rules also block Microsoft Windows and foreign database products in favor of domestic solutions, marking the latest move in a long-running tech trade war between the two countries.

Government agencies must now use “safe and reliable” domestic replacements for AMD and Intel chips. The list includes 18 approved processors, including chips from Huawei and the state-backed company Phytium — both of which are banned in the US.

The new rules — introduced in December and quietly implemented recently — could have a significant impact on Intel and AMD. China accounted for 27 percent of Intel’s $54 billion in sales last year and 15 percent of AMD’s revenue of $23 billion, according to the FT. It’s not clear how many chips are used in government versus the private sector, however.

Read the rest of the story at engadget, here.

China Bans Intel and Amd Processors in Government Computers Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
The US Indicts 7 Chinese Nationals for Cyber Espionage
Next article
UK Elections Are Unaffected by China’s Cyber-Interference, Says Deputy PM
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals