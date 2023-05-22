72.5 F
China Claims Cybersecurity Concerns as it Bans U.S. Chip Maker Micron

By Homeland Security Today
President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at the G20 summit in Bali on Nov. 14, 2022. (White House photo)

China has banned U.S. chip maker Micron from selling to Chinese companies working on key infrastructure projects, in a major escalation of an ongoing battle between the world’s top two economies over access to crucial technology.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) announced the decision on Sunday, saying the U.S. chip maker had failed to pass a cybersecurity review. The news came shortly after the close of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima, Japan, where leaders of major democracies spoke in one voice on their growing concerns over China.

“The review found that Micron’s products have relatively serious cybersecurity risks, which pose significant security risks to China’s critical information infrastructure supply chain and would affect national security,” the Chinese regulator said in a statement.

Read the full story at CNN

