China has for the first time publicly accused three hackers of working for the National Security Agency and offered a reward for information leading to their arrest, echoing tactics the U.S. routinely uses against alleged Chinese cyberspies.

The accusations are an escalation in the ongoing cyber conflict between the two countries, one long feared by U.S. intelligence officers. It comes as President Donald Trump wages a trade war with China, and in the wake of the U.S. accusing China of two of the largest hacking campaigns against American infrastructure in history.

While there is little doubt that the NSA conducts cyber espionage against Chinese targets, China provided little evidence for its claims.

