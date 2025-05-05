64.1 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
AI and Advanced TechInfrastructure SecurityLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

China is Using AI to Sharpen Every Link in Its Attack Chain, FBI Warns

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
FBI agent working on his computer in office
(Photo: iStock)

The biggest threat to US critical infrastructure, according to FBI Deputy Assistant Director Cynthia Kaiser, can be summed up in one word: “China.”

In an interview with The Register during RSA Conference, she said Chinese government-backed crews are testing out AI in every stage of the attack chain. This isn’t to say that they’re succeeding, but it does make them “more efficient, or might make them a little faster,” Kaiser added.

The ongoing threat from Beijing-backed digital intruders burrowing into America’s critical facilities likely isn’t a huge shock to anyone who can name at least two of the Typhoons that have come to light between last year’s RSAC and this year’s infosec event.

Read the rest of the story at The Register.

Previous article
Terrorism-Linked Gun Smuggling Operations Targeted in Joint Federal Weapons Interdiction
Next article
CBP Commissioner Nominee, Rodney Scott, Delivers Opening Remarks
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals