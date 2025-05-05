The biggest threat to US critical infrastructure, according to FBI Deputy Assistant Director Cynthia Kaiser, can be summed up in one word: “China.”

In an interview with The Register during RSA Conference, she said Chinese government-backed crews are testing out AI in every stage of the attack chain. This isn’t to say that they’re succeeding, but it does make them “more efficient, or might make them a little faster,” Kaiser added.

The ongoing threat from Beijing-backed digital intruders burrowing into America’s critical facilities likely isn’t a huge shock to anyone who can name at least two of the Typhoons that have come to light between last year’s RSAC and this year’s infosec event.

