China’s Capacity to Hack the U.S. Is Growing, Former NSA and Retired Gen. Tim Haugh Warns

Tim Haugh, the retired general and ousted former head of both the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, warns that China has hacked into U.S. computer networks to an astonishing degree, targeting not just the U.S. military and industries, but also every American.

In the months since Mr. Trump’s return to the White House, there have been resignations and firings of other people focused on America’s cyber defense.

“Our overall capacity is getting smaller while we know China’s continues to grow,” Haugh told 60 Minutes. “There is still immense capability in the U.S. government, and now it will be up to the administration to be able to use that and build partnerships with industry to be able to ensure that we’re countering these threats.”

Read the rest of the story at CBS News.