Cybersecurity

Chinese Hackers Exploited Bug to Compromise Internet Companies, Cybersecurity Firm Says

Cyber threat from china. Chinese hacker at the computer, on a background of binary code, the colors of the Chinese flag. DDoS attack
(iStock Photo)

A Chinese hacking group exploited a software bug to compromise several internet companies in the United States and abroad, a cybersecurity firm said last Tuesday.

Researchers at the firm Lumen Technologies said in a blog post that the hackers took advantage of a previously unknown vulnerability in Versa Director – a software platform used to manage services for customers of Santa Clara, California-based Versa Networks. It said four U.S. victims and one Indian victim had been identified, although it declined to identify them.

Versa Networks issued an advisory on Monday acknowledging that the vulnerability had been exploited “in at least one known instance” by an advanced group of hackers, and urged customers to update their software to fix the bug. In an email, the company said it had confirmed three victims – including an internet service provider.

Read the rest of the story at Reuters.
