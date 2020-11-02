CIA Cloud Program Awarded? CISA Cyber Program Under Protest

The CIA’s next-generation cloud contract seems ready for primetime. The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s governmentwide shared service faces its first big challenge.

These are two of the major story lines you should be following in the federal acquisition community.

Let’s start with the “breaking news”— multiple sources say the CIA awarded its C2E cloud computing contract to five vendors: Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM, Microsoft and Oracle.

Read more at Federal News Network

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Cybersecurity

Go to Top
X
X